It’s back! After spending the last few years traveling the globe to Shanghai, Paris and London, the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will be returning to New York City this November. It’s a homecoming of sorts for the annual runway specular that held its first-ever show in the city that never sleeps in 1995, and the 2018 event will mark the 16th time the VS Angels strut their stuff in the Big Apple.

In a series of cheeky Instagram posts on Monday, September 17, the famed lingerie brand confirmed the location of its sultry spectacular. In the pics, VS Angels Josephine Skriver, Elsa Hosk and Sara Sampaio are photographed getting in the New York spirit by hailing taxis, exiting the subway and running through Grand Central Station with their wings in tow.

While a date has yet to be confirmed, Victoria’s Secret shared in a press release that, as usual, the annual televised fete will “merge fashion, fantasy and entertainment” and “include pink carpet interviews, model profiles and a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the show” during the broadcast.

As for which famous faces we’ll be seeing on the runway: VS vets Toni Garrn, Barbara Palvin and Shanina Shaik all confirmed on Instagram that they will be returning this year. And Winnie Harlow, meanwhile, is going to be making her debut.

Someone who won’t be making the trip to NYC? Longtime Angel Alessandra Ambrosio who said goodbye to her wings after the 2017 show, and the jury is still out on whether Lily Aldridge will walk. The brunette beauty recently announced that she’s expecting her second child (though a baby bump didn’t stop Irina Shayk from strutting her stuff back in 2016!).

While only time will tell which beauties will be rocking extravagant intimates and over-the-top wings at this year’s fete, one thing is certain: the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is the world’s sexiest runway.

