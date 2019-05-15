If you’re looking to amp up your fashion game, Kylie Jenner’s stylist Jill Jacobs has all the answers. The fashion guru has helped create countless epic outfits for the 22-year-old, including her purple 2019 Met Gala get-up, the snakeskin suit look for her Forbes cover shoot, her Barbie Halloween costume and so many more.

And although we can’t all have Jacobs on hand to help Us pick out ensembles everyday, you can now have some of her top style picks thanks to her newly launched collection with 8 Other Reasons.

The accessory brand (loved by Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Rita Ora, Katy Perry, Alessandra Ambrosio, Halsey, Joan Smalls and more) teamed up with the celebrity stylist to create key wardrobe essentials: Think attention-grabbing jewelry, chic sunglass straps and leather bags.

“The collection is really inspired by my love of vintage. I have always been obsessed over how special vintage pieces are and how different they were from jewelry that you could typically find at a department store,” Jacobs says.

Although all of her clients have varying senses of fashion, the stylist admits that none of them can turn down a good, old-fashioned must-have. “You can never go wrong with a cool pair of vintage-inspired jeans and a t-shirt. You can wear that with sneakers during the day or heels at night and across the board, no matter my client, everyone always loves that effortless look,” she says.

To elevate the go-to outfit, Jacobs relies on accessories. “Add a crossbody bag, a fanny pack or a crocodile embossed leather bag and a really special pair of statement earrings to take it to another level,” she suggests.

And whether you’re donning an everyday look or rocking a bikini on the beach, Jacobs thinks accessorizing is the key to completing any outfit. “Whenever summer starts rolling around, it’s always about a statement earring. Whenever any of my clients go on vacation, they are always like, ‘We just want a fun, big earring!’ If you’re in a bathing suit, you can throw on a statement earring and make it look super special,” she tells Stylish.

Another way to stand out? Forgoing your typical necklace and rocking a sunglass chain. “You can wear a sunglass chain instead of a necklace and they give a really cool and different way to accessorize.”

