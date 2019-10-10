



Alex Rodriguez is taking a note out of his fiancée Jennifer Lopez’s book and closing out fashion shows like a GD boss.

On Wednesday, October 9, the former New York Yankee walked in the Dick’s Sporting Goods fashion show at The Caldwell Factory in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood. He hit the catwalk in a blue flannel shirt worn underneath a Nike puffer jacket. He paired the casually cool look with black trousers and Timberland boots.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s Ridiculously Chic Couple Style

During the finale, he stood next to soccer star Carli Lloyd, who rocked a pair of coral leggings with a matching half-zip pullover. Overtop of this must-have combo, she donned a shin-length white puffer jacket and neon sneakers that matched the soccer ball she carried.

She shared a slow-motion video of the event on her Instagram feed Wednesday night. “Swapped out the kit and cleats for a runway look this time around,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “Amazing opportunity to represent for all my sporty fashionistas and walk the runway at @dickssportinggoods’ first-ever fashion show.”

NYFW Spring-Summer 2020 Celebrity Fashion From the Front Row to the Street

Although the baseball legend didn’t share anything on his social feeds, the sporting goods company posted a video to their Instagram. “Our first ever fashion show takes place at the intersection of sport and fashion,” the brand wrote in the caption. “Right where it’s supposed to be.”

Perhaps he turned to Lopez for a bit of advice when it came to slaying on the runway. After all, he certainly was proud of her after her recent viral catwalk moment.

Back when the “Jenny From the Block” singer shut it down on the Versace runway in a remade version of the iconic Grammy’s dress during Milan Fashion Week, Rodriguez posted a fierce mirror selfie we assume she sent him from backstage. “This woman…” he wrote in the caption with a leaf emoji that relates to the frock’s epic jungle print.



For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!