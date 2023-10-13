2023 is the year of the cut — and Alix Earle is hopping on the trend.

The 22-year-old social media personality took to TikTok on Thursday, October 12, to unveil her new layered lob. In the before-and-after clip, Earle could be seen running her hands through her signature long locks before the video transitioned to show her with a tousled chop that stopped right at her shoulders.

“Thanks to the best,” Earle captioned the post, tagging Dafne Evangelista, a Miami-based hairstylist and colorist.

Earle’s fans applauded the makeover, with one writing, “This suits your face so well omg,” in the comments section. A second follower gushed, “This is such a mature classy look,” as a third wrote, “Perf length.” When a fourth fan predicted, “You’ll have extensions tomorrow,” Earle hilariously quipped back, “Probs.”

Others took the reveal as an opportunity to ask about Earle’s relationship. “I know NFL man loves it!” a fifth social media user commented.

Related: Lily James, Brad Pitt and More Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2023 New year, new ‘dos. Time and time again, celebrities have provided Us with major hair inspiration with their bold color changes, drastic chops and Rapunzel-like hair extensions — and 2023 is no different. Lily James proved a lob is always a good idea when she arrived at the 80th Golden Globe Awards on January 10 […]

Earle affectionately — and discreetly — refers to her boyfriend, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios, as “NFL man” in her TikTok videos and Instagram posts. Earlier this month, she wished the athlete a happy 28th birthday via Instagram. “Hbd nfl man,” she captioned a steamy snap that showed the pair kissing on a beach.

In the shot, Berrios was wearing striped swim trunks and hoisted Earle up in his arms to pull her in for a steamy smooch. Earle, who wrapped her arms and legs around the NFL star, wore a black bikini and tied her long blonde locks in a low ponytail. “Big fan of this,” Berrios commented on Earle’s snap, before reposting it via his Instagram Story.

Earle began uploading photos with Berrios — without showing his face — in June after her split from baseball player Tyler Wade.

One month later, Earle and Berrios made their red carpet debut at the 2023 ESPYs, but neither of them shared the photos via social media. While they weren’t exclusively dating at the time, they continued to see one another.

Related: The Most Eccentric and Extravagant Celebrity Hair Moments of 2023: Florence Pugh... Stars including Florence Pugh, Halle Bailey, Billie Eilish, Cardi B and more have shown off their most eclectic and eccentric hairstyles in 2023 — from colorful coiffures to bold braids, the options have been endless. Pugh wowed Us when she unveiled a shaved head at the 2023 Met Gala in May. At the event, she […]

Earle even attended one of Berrios’ Dolphins games last month. “Fins up 🐬, dogs down 🌭,” she captioned an Instagram carousel from a tailgate party, in which she wore a jersey with Berrios’ name and number on the back.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Days earlier, Earle recounted the beginning of their relationship during an episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

“We started talking at a very weird time in my life, I was finishing college,” she told host Alex Cooper in September. “As much as we were hanging out, it never felt like the right time to start a relationship.”