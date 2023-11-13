With fall in full swing and winter around the corner, most of Us are commemorating the season with dark nails — but Kim Kardashian plays by her own rules.

The 43-year-old TV personality broke style tradition with “milky” pink nails at the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 11, and the soft color has Us reconsidering light manicures for autumn. The spring-y polish gave Kardashian’s black lace Balenciaga gown — which featured a beige underlay — the perfect contrast.

Celebrity manicurist Brittney Boyce — who was the brain behind Kardashian’s set, which featured a chic square shape — exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about how the look came to be.

“Kim is known for being a fan of timeless nail colors, so for Baby2Baby, we wanted to work with a shade within the nude family,” Boyce explained. “We chose the Essie Fairy Tailor — the perfect milky neutral to complement Kim’s long coffin shape.”

For those who want to try Kardashian’s look at home, Boyce told Us that her tip for “achieving perfect milky neutral nails is thin, even layers.” The beauty guru shared that “too much” polish can mess with the color, making it look “inconsistent.” Boyce went on to stress the importance of a topcoat, as it helps “lock in the color for a long-lasting manicure.”

Boyce’s process included two coats of Essie Gel Couture in the shade Fairy Tailor followed by one coat of Essie Gel Couture Top Coat. Next, she used Essie’s On a Roll Apricot Nail & Cuticle Oil, which “nourishes your nails” and “protects cuticles from dryness.”

In addition to the goth glam gown and dainty nails, Kardashian rocked a wet hair look, a sharp cat eye, rosy cheeks and a lightly lined nude lip.

Baby2Baby — the nonprofit organization that provides children living in poverty with diapers, clothing and more — hosted the foundation’s annual gala at the Pacific Design Center. The glitzy soirée, which was presented by Paul Mitchell, was also attended by Chrissy Teigen, Olivia Wilde, Salma Hayek, Molly Sims and more.

Hayek, 57, glittered in a green Bottega Veneta dress as she was honored with the Giving Tree Award, which recognizes charitable efforts that improve the lives of children. “My 39 years of involvement in supporting the wellbeing of women and children give me a deep appreciation and admiration for [the organization’s] heartfelt commitment and efficiency to get the job done,” Hayek said at the event.

Kardashian received the same award at the 2022 celebration.