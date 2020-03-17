Amal Clooney’s Sister Is Selling $33 Fashion-Forward Face Masks

Safety first! Amal Clooney’s sister Tala Alamuddin wants to give your surgical drugstore face masks a fashionable upgrade. The 47-year-old is selling a line of fun-patterned “Le Masques” under her fashion brand, Totally Tala.

Here Are All the Fashion and Clothing Stores Closing Due to the Coronavirus Outbreak

The masks cost $33 each and are available in three prints: leopard, camo and denim. Designed to “offer comfort with flair,” they’re certainly more exciting than the boring masks you’ve likely seen on the subway.

But wait, that’s not all! George Clooney’s sister-in-law is also selling mini pouches named “The Sanity Stasher” ($55) to store your beloved hand sanitizer in on-the-go. The handy cases are fully personalizable, so you can match yours to a leopard face mask or purchase a gold leather design if you so choose.

Stars Affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic: Tom Hanks, Orlando Bloom and More

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, March 11, the British designer revealed that “Le Masque proceeds will be donated to @sgredcross [Singapore Red Cross], in support of those directly affected by the Coronavirus.”

But some critics are less than thrilled with the masks. One Twitter user wrote, “Honestly how could you guy support this. Those masks have no medical benefits. She’s exploiting the coronavirus. Shame!!”

In response to the criticism, Alamuddin spoke to Hello! Magazine. In an interview published on Monday, March 16, Alamuddin said, “We created Le Masque as a response to help during these unprecedented, scary times. Masks are a staple in Asian households, and used regularly for colds, pollution and cosmetic recovery.

She continued, “Our masks are NOT N95 certified and should be considered a physical barrier for sneezing and colds with flair, but they are not medically certified.”

How Busy Philipps and More Celebrity Parents Are Taking Precautions for Kids During Coronavirus Outbreak

An Instagram user defended the brand on Instagram, writing, “It is plainly stated these are not Corona stopping masks but they are donating ALL profits to a worthy cause. I went ahead and bought one for myself and then donated directly to the Singapore Red Cross as well. Take this time to do good online and stay positive in our comments.”

Alamuddin noted that her masks are meant to give back and hopefully make a difference in the lives of those who have been affected by the outbreak. “Part of TALA brand’s mission is to make a difference wherever we can to help those in need, through fashion,” she said.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)