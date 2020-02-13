No time for negativity! On Wednesday, February 12, Amber Rose clapped back at trolls who didn’t have nice things to say about her face tattoo, which she debuted on social media on Friday, February 7.

A Comprehensive Guide to Selena Gomez’s Surprisingly Extensive Tattoo Collection

“For the people that are telling me I’m too pretty for a face tat are the same people that would tell me that I’m ‘too pretty’ even if they thought I was ugly and lie to me lol,” she wrote in the Instagram post. “Or they would just tell me I’m ugly 😂 So either way the moral of the story is do whatever the f–k you want in life.”

The buzzed-about tattoo is etched onto her forehead in script. She paid a visit to L.A.-based tattoo artist Jacob Ramirez for what the inker called a “special piece.” Rose got “Bash Slash” permanently tatted onto her skin, in honor of her two children, Sebastian and Slash.

All of the Most Artistic Graphic Celebrity Tattoos

When she shared the tattoo on social for the first time, she captioned the pic, “When ur Mom lets you draw on ur Barbie 😏 #Bash #Slash.” Fans obviously had mixed reactions about the new ink. Thousands of social media users commented on her Instagram post — some praised her individuality, while others labeled it as a major mistake.

A supporter wrote, “Beautiful!!! Your body your rules 🔥.” Another said, “Mom goals 🔥😍.”

But one Instagram user said exactly the sort of thing that ticked off Rose. They wrote, “Please say this isn’t real! Why would anyone in their RIGHT mind do such a thing. She has such a gorgeous face. Shame!”

Rose isn’t the only star to surprise fans with a face tattoo. In fact, many celebs are making the bold decision to do so in 2020! While some of ‘em are relatively harmless (read: Amanda Bynes), others have sparked controversy (read: Presley Gerber).

Celebs Who Have Honored Kobe Bryant With Tribute Tattoos — Including LeBron James, 2 Chainz, Shareef O’Neal and More!

The massive list full of stars who have recently inked their faces also includes Chris Brown, Post Malone and Aaron Carter. Who’s next? Us Weekly is impatient to find out.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)