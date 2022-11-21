Great minds think alike! Tinashe and Dove Cameron wore the same look on the 2022 American Music Awards red carpet on Sunday, November 20.

Cameron, 26, arrived at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, donning a sexy white corset top by Marc Jacobs. The Descendants star paired the cropped number with leather gloves and a balloon skirt made from deconstructed jackets. For her glam, Cameron rocked dramatic winged liner, glossy lips and black and white nails. She had her hair styled in a high ponytail with braided strands cascading down her face.

It was a big night for the “If Only” artist as she scored the Best New Artist of the Year Award, beating out Gayle, Latto, Maneskin and Steve Lacy. “This is so meaningful. I want to start by saying that every award that I ever win will always first and foremost be dedicated to the queer community at large,” she said on stage. “I’ve never felt more loved and supported, and I hope I can give you some semblance of that same feeling in my music.”

Tinashe, 29, for her part, teamed the skintight corset with a low-rise black skirt that covered her towering platform heels. Like Cameron, the “2 On” songstress accessorized with black leather gloves. She kept the edgy theme going with square sunglasses by Marc Jacobs and wore her hair in sleek bantu knots.

The Kentucky native has been turning heads in the fashion department over the past few weeks.

For the 2022 GQ Men of the Year party in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 17, Tinashe took a major style risk by opting to go braless under an unbuttoned blazer. She complemented the outerwear piece with high-waisted pants that featured gathered fabric. Two days earlier, she attended the Mugler Couturissime Exhibition opening at the Brooklyn Museum in a shiny cutout top and an asymmetrical skirt. The garments showcased her killer abs. Tinashe finalized the look with pointed-toe pumps paired with knee-high socks.

The “Player” singer also slayed at the CFDA Fashion Awards on November 7, dazzling in a vintage Dior leather dress. Tinashe added even more pizazz with a layered choker necklace and wore her hair in French braids.

The hitmaker opened up about her style choices to Billboard in 2017, sharing: “As I grew up, I gained an appreciation for Aaliyah, and most recently Solange. I would say that she’s currently my biggest icon; she just embodies what it means to be a style icon by having a huge sense of identity and ability to take risks.”