Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh are pretty in pink!

The We Live in Time costars sported matching pink looks at Valentino’s Paris Fashion Week Show on Sunday, October 1. Garfield, 40, opted for a long blazer bubblegum pink coat with a burnt orange button up shirt and beige trousers while Pugh, 27, rocked a pale pink double-breasted blazer with wide leg trousers and a bow-shaped bra top. She topped off the look with short bleach blonde hair and earrings from Tiffany & Co.

The Valentino show featured the spring/summer 2024 collection made by designer Pierpaolo Piccioli. In the midst of the fashion show, FKA Twigs took the stage for her “Unearth Her” performance where she rolled around in a wooden box filled with dirt — and caught the attention of the Don’t Worry Darling actress.

“@fkatwigs is something other worldly,” Pugh wrote via Instagram, alongside videos and a photo of the show. “What an amazing performance in @maisonvalentino show, truly f—king magnificent.”

This is not the first time that Pugh has channeled the Barbiecore trend. In July 2022, the Little Women star wore a hot pink tulle gown to the Valentino show at Paris Couture Fashion Week — a look which she was criticized for because her nipples were visible through the sheer fabric. Pugh later took to Instagram to slam the trolls in a lengthy post.

“Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn’t be a commentary on it. Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing,” she wrote at the time. “I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn’t before, during or even now after.”

She continued: “What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see. … It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be.”

Us Weekly recently named Pugh as one of the Breakout Style Stars of 2023 for her barrier-breaking fashion choices and edgy style. But it’s not just Us who have taken note of Pugh’s fashion statements. In April, she was named the new Valentino ambassador.

“As you can see … I’m pretty ecstatic to announce that my @MaisonValentino campaign is here,” Pugh wrote via Instagram at the time. “Truly an honor to continue creating art with my family at Valentino. Working with talented people is one thing, but to work with talented people who are great friends feeds the soul — and this campaign truly did feed the soul. Thank you for letting me be me.”