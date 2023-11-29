Tom Schwartz had Kate Gosselin on his mood board before debuting his latest look, according to Andy Cohen.
Cohen, 55, compared Schwartz’s spiky ‘do to Gosselin’s signature gelled-up pixie cut on the Tuesday, November 28, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.
“You have something of a Kate Gosselin haircut tonight,” Cohen told the Vanderpump Rules star, 41, who started hysterically laughing. “Did you know that? What happened? Did you blow it out and up?” Cohen asked, prompting Schwartz to say, “No!”
Gosselin proudly rocked the chop for years while appearing on her TLC series, Jon & Kate Plus 8, which followed the family as they raised sextuplets and twins. “Everybody wants it,” she said of the coiffure in a May 2009 interview with People. “It’s work. I have very, very thick hair, so it’s not going to work for everybody. My hairstylist gets calls from all across the country.”
Gosselin went on to ditch the cut when she competed on Dancing With the Stars in March 2010, unveiling shoulder-length extensions. She’s since sported much longer hair but has maintained the bright blonde color.
Schwartz, meanwhile, has also undergone a number of hair transformations.
Prior to his shaggy combover, the Bravo personality briefly rocked a platinum blond mane. In August, Schwartz caught Us off guard when he posed for a photo with a fan in Los Angeles, rocking icy tresses.
Schwartz officially unveiled the makeover on August 21, sharing an Instagram carousel of snaps with pal Jo Wenberg at a hair salon. “Hit me with the Draco Malfoy,” he captioned the social media post, referencing the Harry Potter character’s bright blond crown.
The big change caught the eye of Schwartz’s ex-wife, Katie Maloney, who wrote, “Oh boy,” in the comments section. Fans quickly questioned whether Maloney’s response had to do with Schwartz’s hair or the photos with Wenberg.
Maloney, 36, has been vocal about her dislike for Wenberg, 35, after Schwartz started living with the hairstylist amid the former couple’s divorce. (Maloney and Schwartz announced their split in March 2022 after six years of marriage, finalizing the proceedings later that year.)
Schwartz previously attempted to clarify his status with Wenberg, exclusively telling Us Weekly in February, “We’re not living together and we’re not dating either, but she’s just someone who I appreciate on a deep level and she’s a really cool human being, and we’re just hanging out.”