Spotted! On Monday, February 10, Anna Faris gave the world its first clear look at her massive yellow diamond engagement ring, following confirmation of her engagement to cinematographer Michael Barrett in January 2020.

The actress shared a photo on Instagram with the massive rock on her ring finger. But instead of posing with her fiancé, Faris smiled with her hand on Jason Biggs’ chest. The actor made a guest appearance on Faris’ podcast and in turn, served as a fabulous way to introduce followers to her ring.

Kathryn Money, VP of Strategy & Merchandising for Brilliant Earth expertly observed the star’s engagement ring. The jewelry specialist tells Us, “Anna’s beautiful ring features an estimated 3-carat yellow cushion cut diamond surrounded by a diamond halo and set on a white gold or platinum diamond adorned band with a subtle split shank.”

Money estimates that the diamond stunner is valued somewhere between $25,000-$50,000 — casual!

Faris isn’t the only celeb sporting a non-round diamond ring. “Fancy cut diamonds such as cushions have been an increasingly popular center stone choice among celebs and everyday brides-to-be alike,” said Money. Other celebs to rock a fancy-shaped diamond include Tinsley Mortimer, Jennifer Lopez and Hilary Duff.

The actress’s Mom co-star Allison Janney confirmed Faris’ engagement at the star of the year. “I know she’s been engaged for a long time,” she exclusively told Us Weekly. “I kept it very quiet, I’ll have you know! So, I celebrated with them a long time ago.”

“I didn’t know he was going to propose, but I saw the ring one day,” she told Us. “I went into her room to work on lines [for the show], and then I was like, ‘What is that ring on your finger?’ … I think she was waiting for everyone to notice. ‘Oh, that’s it,’ and then … yeah, it was fun.”

Faris and Barett started dating in October 2017, two months after Faris split from ex-husband of eight years, Chris Pratt. Just a little over two years later, engagement rumors started when fans spotted what appeared to be a diamond ring in photos. Clearly, they were right.

