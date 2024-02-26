Your account
Stylish

Anne Hathaway Brings Back Her Bangs at 2024 Independent Spirit Awards

By
Anne Hathaway Bangs
Anne Hathaway Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway’s bangs are back. 

Hathaway, 41, revived her fringe — which reminds Us of her Devil Wears Prada character, Andy Sachs — at the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Sunday, February 25, in Santa Monica, California. The choppy strands were complemented by loose waves that fell past Hathaway’s shoulders. She paired the ‘do with soft glam that included rosy cheeks and a glossy pink lip.

For her outfit, Hathaway looked effortless in a white sequin jumpsuit by Valentino that was equipped with a crystal lining. The sparkly number fell elegantly on Hathaway’s figure and was finished with a wide-leg pant. On her feet, the actress opted for a pair of metallic platform heels. 

Prior to the Independent Spirit Awards, Hathaway had been rocking her bangs parted down the middle and brushed to the side. At the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 24, Hathaway wore her mane loose with a lot of body. She teamed the effortless coiffure with a cerulean blue design by Versace.

Anne Hathaway Bangs
Anne Hathaway Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The look came in the form of a two-piece that included a bustier-style crop top — with off-the-shoulder straps — and a belted maxi skirt made with a thigh-high slit. The set was first seen on the brand’s spring/summer 2015 couture runway. The lively hue brightened Hathaway’s complexion and flattered physique. She accessorized with a silver envelope clutch and a statement necklace from Bulgari. 

Emma Roberts, Natalie Portman, Jessica Chastain.

During the ceremony, Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt had a Devil Wears Prada reunion while presenting Best Male Actor in a Comedy Series to The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White

Anne Hathaway Bangs
Anne Hathaway Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

“Oh, okay. It’s an age-old question. Where does the character end and the actor begin?” Streep, 74, asked, prompting Blunt, 41, to say, “As we’ve just seen, Meryl and Miranda Priestly are sort of like twins.” (Moments before, Streep had tripped and admitted to forgetting her glasses and the winner’s envelope, which Hathaway and Blunt remembered much like their characters in the 2006 film, who assisted Streep’s Miranda at every turn.) 

SAG Awards 2024 Red Carpet

“I don’t think I’m anything like Miranda Priestly,” Streep said. Hathaway then hilariously cut her off, quoting one of Miranda’s iconic lines, “No, no — that wasn’t a question.”

In this article

Anne Hathaway Makes a Splash In All White at 2023 Met Gala Following a 5-Year Absence 592

Anne Hathaway

