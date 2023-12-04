There’s a sweet story behind Anne Hathaway’s tattoo.

The 41-year-old actress opened up about her body ink when she appeared on an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show which aired on Friday, December 1.

Hathaway told Barrymore, 48, that the tattoo of the letter “M” on her left wrist holds a special meaning that she and her husband, Adam Shulman, share together. “We have this thing, it’s actually a tattoo, and the idea is that individually we’re whole but together we’re more,” Hathaway explained to Barrymore.

“And so I think it’s just that thing [where] I don’t expect him to complete me and he doesn’t expect me to complete him,” Hathaway said. “I’m my own person. He’s his own person and we choose to be together because we believe we make each other better. And this union is something we both want to participate in.”

Hathaway and Shulman, 42, have been together for 15 years and celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary in September. They share two sons together –- Jonathon, 7, and Jack, 3.

In an interview published in the February 2013 issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK, Hathaway opened up about the intense connection she and her husband have always shared. “I knew from the second I met him that he was the love of my life,” she told the publication.

During the same episode on The Drew Barrymore Show, Barrymore told Hathaway about an online conspiracy theory involving Hathaway and Shulman. Barrymore pulled up side-by-side images of Shulman and William Shakespeare, who look very similar, and revealed that Shakespeare’s wife’s name was also Anne Hathaway.

“He might be William Shakespeare reincarnated,” Barrymore said.

“It’s kinda nuts, right?” Hathaway replied. “It would be great if it was true, but even if it’s not, it’s still kinda great.”

Hathaway then looked up at the screen showing the photo of Shulman. “He’s cute. I don’t want to, like, go on about it, but yeah,” she said, adding, “I’m blushing.”

Hathaway then revealed to Barrymore that her second date with Shulman was at a halloween party that Barrymore hosted. “You were dressed up as Tippi Hedren from The Birds which is an inspiration for my character in Eileen.”

Barrymore shrieked at the coincidence. “It comes full circle!” she exclaimed.

Hathaway’s latest film, Eileen, is a psychological thriller that follows Eileen Dunlop (Thomasin McKenzie) and psychologist Rebecca (Hathaway) as they work in a correctional facility for teenage boys. It was released in limited theaters on December 1, and is set to be released wide on December 8.