Anne Hathaway doesn’t see herself as a true fashionista.

“I view myself more as a guest,” Hathaway, 41, said in her cover story with V Magazine, published on Monday, April 22, in which she denies being a “fashion person.”

She continued: “I’m an actress first … I think there’s a degree of stamina and schlepping involved in being a proper fashion person. I’m very grateful to be a guest.”

While she’s informally “studied” the history of fashion, Hathaway thinks “it’d be an insult to someone whose education revolved around it” to call herself a fashion person. “I’ve been welcomed for a long time and been shown great kindness and generosity by people whose lives it is.”

Related: Style File: This Week in Looks A new year brings new red carpet moments. Hollywood’s leading ladies have been serving up major style inspiration while at award shows, parties, film premieres and more. We’re seeing little black dresses, glittering gowns and cutout frocks galore — all teamed with great glam, unforgettable hair and fabulous footwear. Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. […]

If you ask Us, Hathaway has made her mark on the fashion industry through the years. One of her standout moments came at the 2023 Met Gala, when she slayed the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” theme in a custom Atelier Versace tweed gown. Her dress featured gold and pearl embellished safety pins, a plunging neckline and matching sleeves.

“I work with an amazing team,” Hathaway gushed to Vogue about her look. “I’m just a lucky girl.

Hathaway even walked down the aisle in a custom wedding gown designed by her “good friend” Valentino Garavani, as she married Adam Shulman in 2012.

When she’s not sporting a gown, Hathaway looks just as fabulous in street wear. In September 2022, she reminded Us of her The Devil Wears Prada character, Andy Sachs, in a brown alligator skin coat and a sweater dress while attending the Michael Kors Collection spring/summer 2023 fashion show in New York City. She elevated her look with black heels from Christian Louboutin.

Related: Love at 1st Sight! Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman’s Relationship Timeline Straight from Shakespeare! Anne Hathaway met husband Adam Shulman and it was love at first sight — but their real-life fairy tale almost didn’t come true. “You know when you don’t know someone very well, you just meet them and you’re like, ‘Wow, you really have it going on?’… We hit it off immediately, but […]

For glam, Hathaway donned soft makeup including rosy cheeks, pink lips and mascara. Her brunette hair was styled in a high ponytail with her bangs perfectly framing her face.

At the show, she sat next to Anna Wintour, Serena Williams and Eric Adams.