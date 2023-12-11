Anne Hathaway has been stepping out in wintry all-white outfits for the past two weeks. Her appearance this past weekend proved that her love of the crisp cold-weather color isn’t going anywhere.

Hathaway, 41, appeared on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, December 8, wearing her latest monochromatic look.

The actress donned a cropped white denim bustier with crystal detailing by the French brand Des Femmes. She paired this with a high-waisted mid-length white skirt featuring a high side slit, ruche detailing and crystals framing the rim. For accessories, Hathaway opted for a pair of strappy silver heels, silver bangles and dangling silver earrings.

As she made her way to the studio in New York City, she was photographed wearing a long white wool wrap coat over her skin-baring outfit.

For glam, Hathaway sported a fresh, dewy makeup look featuring winged eyeliner, long lashes, pink blush and glossy pink lips. She wore her long hair down in loose waves and parted to the side.

This is the fifth time that Hathaway has been spotted wearing an all-white outfit in the past two weeks. First, she was photographed on Tuesday, November 28, in two back-to-back white outfits to promote her new movie Eileen. On that day, Hathaway wore an edgy white leather button-down shirt featuring rhinestones. She paired this with a matching crystal-embellished top from Des Femmes and white leather cargo pants.

Later that same day, she was photographed in a more demure look — a white strapless dress and matching white blazer, both by the brand Anna Quan, paired with white Christian Louboutin heels.

Then, on Monday, December 4, Hathaway attended the Fashion Awards in London wearing a cream colored vintage Valentino gown from 1993. The dress featured a scoop neckline, tiered fringe tassels and short sleeves.

Just two days later, on Wednesday, December 6, Hathaway joined her The Devil Wears Prada co-star Emily Blunt for a photoshoot with Variety in a white mini Michael Kors dress featuring a plunging neckline and long slit sleeves.

On her appearance on Jimmy Fallon on Friday, Hathaway recounted a fun anecdote from her childhood that proved she’s always been a fashion lover.

The actress explained that when she participated in a talent show at 9 years old, her mom provided her with a creative costume to wear during her act. “My mom went to a thrift store and she got me this little white Bolero jacket […] and then she took red and black felt and cut music notes and glued them on and then glued glitter on top of that,” Hathaway said, adding, “And then I wore the whole thing on top of a shiny unitard.”

“That’s what I’m talking about. Mom, come on!” Fallon said, clapping, as the audience cheered.