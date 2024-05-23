Your account
Stylish

Anya Taylor-Joy Gets Cheeky in Racy Cutout Dress With a Completely Open Back

By
James Devaney/GC Images

Anya Taylor-Joy showed Us her cheeks while doing press in New York City.

Taylor-Joy, 28, donned a sexy Mugler frock for an appearance on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, May 22. Styled by Ryan Hastings, her leather ensemble sculpted her torso and featured a ruched design. Her outfit was complete with an open back featuring black straps that exposed her bum. Taylor-Joy completed her look with red So Kate heels from Christian Louboutin, a silver bracelet and matching hoop earrings.

For glam, Taylor-Joy donned a full beat including winged eyeliner, sparkly eyeshadow, a soft contour, rosy cheeks, long lashes and cherry red lips. Her blonde hair was parted down the middle and styled in a long ponytail.

During her time on the Colbert show, Taylor-Joy opened up about learning how to drive on the set of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. (The actress stars as Furiosa in the film, which hits theaters on Friday, May 24.)

Anya Taylor-Joy fashion gallery Sept 23 1

Related: Anya Taylor-Joy’s Charming Style Evolution

“I’m a really good driver [but] I don’t have a license,” Taylor-Joy said, referencing her character’s semi-trailer truck, named the War Rig. Before filming, Taylor-Joy admitted she had “never driven a car in [her] life.”

She continued, “When George Miller calls you and asks you, ‘Do you want to learn how to drive a car to be in Max Max,’ you say yes. And then you figure it out as you go along.” (Miller, 79, directed Furiosa.)

Colbert then asked her if she’s since gotten her license, to which Taylor-Joy hesitated, and shared she’s planning to get it after her Furiosa: A Max Max Saga tour concludes.

Everything to Know About Furiosa the Mad Max Fury Road Prequel Starring Anya Taylor Joy 884

Related: Everything to Know About the ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ Prequel ‘Furiosa’

Throughout her press tour, Taylor-Joy has rocked a number of fierce outfits. One of her most talked about looks moments came at the Australia premiere earlier this year. For the event, she rocked a spiky crystal embellished mini dress and matching headpiece from Paco Rabanne’s spring/summer 1996 haute couture collection.

