We couldn’t help but notice that a certain rebellious streak has cropped up in Anya Taylor-Joy’s most recent outfits.

The 28-year-old actress has been spotted in an impressive rotation of all-black outfits featuring an abundance of leather and studs, signaling what could be the dawn of her rocker era.

We first suspected a change in style direction when Taylor-Joy attended the Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation during CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 9. There, she wore a black leather mini dress featuring a criss-cross neckline and silver studs throughout. She wore her hair up in a sleek top knot and sported thick black liquid eyeliner on both her top and bottom lash lines.

A few days later, on April 14, Taylor-Joy was photographed in New York City walking hand-in-hand with husband Malcom McRae in head-to-toe leather. The Menu actress channeled her inner rocker in a black leather jacket and matching black leather pants featuring full-length slits pulled together with criss-cross lacing. She paired the edgy ensemble with a plain white t-shirt, black leather boots, dark sunglasses and a bright red Dior purse.

One day later, Taylor-Joy attended Dior’s pre-fall show at the Brooklyn Museum. Although her outfit was decidedly ladylike, the actress kept up the all-black theme. She wore a belted black dress, long sheer gloves and a matching black headband, her hair swept up into a tight high ponytail. Most notably, Taylor-Joy again wore thick black eyeliner on both lash lines à la Jenny Humphrey.

Most recently, Taylor-Joy was spotted in New York City on April 16 wearing a tamer version of a rock n’ roll outfit. She left her hotel in midtown Manhattan wearing a cropped black leather jacket, pale blue jeans, a simple white tank top and black flats. She topped the casual look off with a simple baseball hat and wore minimal makeup.