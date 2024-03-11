Anya Taylor-Joy is taking her fashion inspiration from the ‘20s — the 1920’s, that is.

The 27-year-old actress attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 10, in a custom look by Miss Sohee that featured a dazzling crystal headpiece.

The headpiece, reminiscent of what 1920s flappers used to wear, covered the entirety of Taylor-Joy’s head and dripped down the edges of her face into two oversized pearl drops that resembled earrings.

The Menu actress paired the eye-catching accessory with a black mini dress that featured a lacy bra-like top, silver floral embroidered shoulders and long sleeves that turned into gloves. She paired the LBD with sheer tights, black pumps and a massive diamond ring and silver bangle from Tiffany & Co.

The look’s design was inspired by a bodysuit that was originally featured in Miss Sohee’s fall/winter 2021 collection.

Taylor-Joy changed into the mini dress and headpiece after she graced the Oscars red carpet in a strapless Christian Dior Haute Couture gown. The floor-length dress featured a corset-like bodice and tiered skirt that looked similar to a mermaid tail.

During the award ceremony itself, Taylor-Joy presented the Academy Awards for Best Animated Short and Best Animated Feature, alongside her Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga co-star Chris Hemsworth.

In an interview with W Magazine published in November 2023, Taylor-Joy discussed her love of fashion.

“I grew up such a tomboy,” she said. I never paid attention to clothes until I realized that it was a form of performance art for me—specifically, on the red carpet. I love drama. I love theatricality. I love leaning into a theme.”

The actress added that she finds it “bizarre” that red carpets are “a huge part” of her life. “It’s not normal life at all,” she continued. “In which situation do you ever dress yourself to the nines to be photographed by 200 people who are screaming at you? It’s not normal. I have so much more fun thinking of it as—we dress up for this, we feed into the fantasy of it a little bit. Then I get to embody a character.”