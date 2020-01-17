Ariana Grande is not here for anyone’s fashion criticism!

On Wednesday, January 15, the “Thank U, Next” singer took to Twitter to clap back at fans who accused her of always wearing “the same two outfits.”

“Thank god I’m a singer then,” she tweeted back at @itskeyon. “Gimmeee a break. I don’t like having my photo taken, I escape the paparazzi almost every time. I never post photos that aren’t on stage but shit I promise I have cute ass clothes.”

Then when another person chimed in writing, “babe, we jus want THEE BEST FOR YOU PERIOD,” Grande wasn’t afraid of throwing a little shade.

“I already know but also I’m never even seen like ever,” she wrote. “I promise I look cute over here in my own world. I haven’t even been able to put on a pair of f–kin boots lately because of the traumatic image I have in my head of these uh …. tik tok ‘performers.’”

For the past few years, the 26-year-old has come to create her own signature style. This recognizable look is complete with oversize hoodies, thigh-high heeled boots, a sharp cat eye and a snatch ponytail so fierce it has launched its very own social media accounts.

However, she does deviate every now and again, even if only slightly. Back in September 2019, she shared a mirror selfie in which she’s wearing a pair of Crocs with socks. Naturally, it’s styled with a big sweatshirt, but it’s still something a little different!

When it comes to the red carpet, though, the hit songmaker switched it up. While she typically favors fashion-forward minidresses for smaller affairs, for those larger ones she’s not afraid to rock a full-length gown. She’s even been spotted in a super chic pantsuit like the one she wore to the 2016 American Music Awards.