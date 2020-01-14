Lizzo is bringing her love of tiny bags into 2020 with the most hilarious video you’ll see all day.
On Monday, January 13, the chart-topping artist posted a TikTok video to Instagram where she pulls lots of random different items out of an incredibly small handbag and it’s incredible.
“YALL WANNA KNOW WHATS IN MY TINY BAG BI—H?” she wrote in the accompanying caption.
Wearing a black and white print bodysuit with a hot pink harness, the 31-year-old has a Marry Poppins-like moment using a lavender purse from the French label Jacquemus.
At the start of the clip, off-screen someone asks for a pencil and remote control, which Lizzo magically pulls out of the pocketbook. When she declares she’s hungry, she grabs a pack of Pringles and when she’s thirsty, she pulls out a whole bottle of wine. Because, why not?
Then, when her friend asks her what she’s wearing that night she responds by pulling out a neon lace dress. “I was thinking about this,” she replies.
At this point, she starts to dig around again before pulling out an extra-long brown wig. “Shelby, I don’t have room for this in my bag.” Guess it can’t quite fit everything! Just some booze and snacks. #Priorities.
Though she’s carried many varying small-size bags in the past, including a Louis Vuitton pochette, she took her love of the accessory to a whole new level at the 2019 American Music Awards.
On Sunday, November 24, the “Juice” singer paired her tangerine minidress with a micro Valentino purse on the AMAs red carpet and the Internet just about lost its mind. The bag was so itsy bitsy that it looked like it was made for a Barbie doll. With reporters, she joked that she was carrying a flask, tequila and condoms in it.
