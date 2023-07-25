Ariana Madix’s lips just got juicier thanks to her new collab with Lip Lab.

Madix, 38, teamed up with the cosmetics company to create a limited-edition collection of four lipstick shades, which launched on Friday, July 21. The stains feature a luminous mauve shade, a satin-like nude pink, a velvety maroon and a flat galaxy color. The makeup retails for $40 each at LipLab.com.

In a press release, Madix shared tips on how to style the shades. For “nights out on the town,” she’s been “loving my custom, vampy red lipstick,” named after her new sandwich shop, Something About Her. When it comes to “running errands or lunch with [her] friends,” Madix relies “on ‘Charlotte,’ a beautiful pinky nude.

Since her “wardrobe is always transitioning,” Madix explained it was “important” for her to “create shades that are versatile, like ‘Born Cool,’” which is her “everyday cool nude.” She added, “I’ll definitely be reaching for ‘My Ride Or Die’ on days when I’m feeling a little extra edgy.”

Madix also gushed over the collection, sharing, “This is a very exciting time for me as I’ve been really focused on myself, my new business and stepping into my power … I was fortunate enough to be able to create my own custom lip colors that make me feel like my truest, and most powerful self.”

Lip Lab shared the exciting news in a series of photos via Instagram. In the first snap, Madix rocked ‘Something About Her,’ while giving the camera a kissy face. She then stared at her reflection while wearing the shade ‘Charlotte.’ Madix could also be seen applying ‘My Ride or Die’ with a lip brush.

For the shoot, the reality star looked cute and casual in a pastel pink top, finished with a plunging neckline and puffy sleeves. She teamed it with blue jeans, beachy waves, warm eyeshadow shades blended into her crease and long lashes.

“Introducing ARIANA MADIX x LIP LAB now available at LipLab.com,” the cosmetics label captioned the post. Friends and fans were quick to share their excitement in the brand’s comment section. Celebrity hairstylist Bradley Leake wrote, “Gorgeous! You slay any lip color,” as Karlie Kloss’ sister, Kristine Kloss, added, “👏🏼👄💕.” Another fan commented, “Obsessed with all the colors!!!”

Madix’s partnership with Lip Lab comes amid her increasing popularity after her nine-year relationship with Vanderpump Rules costar Tom Sandoval ended due to his affair with Raquel Leviss.

Since, Madix attended Coachella and shared she is doing “amazing” post-split. Leviss, 28, meanwhile, has reportedly checked out of a mental health facility after voluntarily entering this past April during the aftermath. Sandoval, 40, is currently on tour with his band, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras.