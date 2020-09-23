How to Get Ariel Winter's Sexy Pink Waves

Stunning! Ariel Winter attended the American Humane Dog Awards on Tuesday, September 22, looking like a playfully glamorous goddess — and we got the inside scoop from her glam squad!

Hairstylist Joseph Maine broke down how exactly he created her fabulous look. “When [makeup artist] Ash Holm and I saw her outfit we instantly knew what we wanted to do,” he explains. “I wanted to do a swap side part to accentuate her neck and show off the neckline of her top. Ash chose sparkly warm tones which compliment Ariel’s skin tone.”

To get this chic style, Maine started with wet hair, spraying Color Wow Dream Coat throughout before using Trademark Beauty Easy Blo to smooth out and add shine. To give it a slight lift at the roots, he applied Color Wow Raise the Root.

After blowing out her strands, he clipped in some seamless extensions that were pre-colored to match her vibrant hue before bringing in the hot tools.

Using Trademark’s limited-edition Babe Waves, he held the iron at a 45 degree angle to create an elongated look. “I started a few inches down from her part to keep it smooth and sleek on top,” he says. “I overlapped each section as I made my way down her hair.” As he continued to work away around her head, he made sure to keep each section all lined up to maintain a uniform appeal. “This gives it more of a glam wave than a beachy finish.”

To finish it off, he applied Color Wow Extra Shine Spray and clipped in two white snaps behind her ear for a little pop.

Makeup pro Holm then gave the Modern Family star a smokey pink eye with brushed up brows and a rosy nude lip.

“Served you up some cotton candy & flowers for your Wednesday,” the 22-year-old actress wrote when sharing the overall look to Instagram Wednesday afternoon.

