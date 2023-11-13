Ava Dash — the daughter of music mogul Damon Dash and fashion designer Rachel Roy — is making a name for herself thanks to BCBGMAXAZRIA.

The 23-year-old was tapped to be the face of the luxury label’s holiday 2023 campaign, and it’s clear she’s one to watch. In the ad, which debuted earlier this month, Ava posed in a selection of festive pieces, including a blue metallic one-shoulder dress, a dreamy red satin slip gown and cozy but sexy textured two-piece.

“This collection seamlessly marries contemporary refinement with timeless charm, offering a versatile array of styles that inspires dressing for the upcoming festive season with an air of elegance and approachable sophistication,” the fashion company revealed in a statement to Us Weekly.

Ava, for her part, exclusively opened up about the shoot, holiday fashion and her budding career.

“My favorite holiday look is the winter white Soft as a Cloud two-piece set,” she told Us of the fur co-ord. “It is fluffy, soft, fits like a glove and the color makes my skin glow. [It’s] perfect for chilling during the holidays or even dressing it up like I did with heeled boots.”

When it comes to dressing for Christmas Day or New Year’s Eve, Ava said it’s all about finding something that is “equal parts glamour” and exudes “sexiness and ease.”

Ava perfectly exhibited those elements in the BCBGMAXAZRIA ad, showing skin while mastering sophistication with the sleek and flattering designs.

“Taking care of my body helps me get in the zone,” Ava told Us of how she prepared for the project. “This way I can exude confidence on the outside as well as from the inside. I love getting on the treadmill for a 12-3-30 to get a sweat in while also clearing my head.”

Ava said taking a “cold plunge at Alo Wellness Center” also helps her get ready. “I take debloat pills, and I give myself an Ayurvedic facial with Ancient India skincare products.”

In addition to different wellness practices, Ava leans on advice from her famous parents — especially as she navigates the fashion industry.

“[My mom] told me to ‘Learn how to forgive others, not because they deserve forgiveness but because you deserve peace,’” Ava explained, adding that her dad encouraged her to “choose a career in something you would do for free so you will always be inspired to work harder and it never feels like work.”

Damon, 52, is best known for cofounding hip-hop label Roc-A-Fella alongside Jay-Z. The label is now owned by Def Jam Music Group. Roy, 49, meanwhile, launched her namesake ready-to-wear brand in 2004.

In addition to Ava, Damon and Roy — who tied the knot in 2005 and divorced in 2009 — share daughter Tallulah, 15.