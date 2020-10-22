Ayesha Curry May Be Changing Her Blonde Hair Soon Following Backlash

Sad to see it go. Ayesha Curry may say goodbye to her blonde hair — but not because of any backlash.

On Monday, October 19, the 31-year-old debuted a lighter hue in an Instagram Boomerang. “Mom goes blonde (temporarily),” she captioned the post. While most people loved the new look, praising the color, others criticized it. “I’m sorry but Ayesha Curry looks like a Karen now,” another person tweeted, while another wrote, “Sorry but Ayesha Curry with blonde hair looking like a white woman is just ugly.”

Her husband Stephen Curry, quickly came to her defense.

“You beautiful baby. And don’t you let anybody tell you differently ok? I mean it,” the basketball pro wrote in the comments of her Instagram post. “There’s just a bunch of meanies out there and I don’t like it. I don’t like it one bit. Do you boo boo.”

He continued, jokingly writing, “P.S. If the wig falls off I won’t tell anybody, I promise. Pinky promise. It be hilarious though, but won’t anybody know. Wait- that’s been you in this bed the whole time??? I ain’t even know. Now I’m tripping 👀😂 .”

She also clapped back at users, tweeting. “It’s the fun wig for a switch up and extremely common IG filter we all use from time to time for me… I just… y’all be taking this stuff wayyy to serious.”

Now, just a few days later, she might have to change it up again.

On Thursday, October 22, she shared a stunning selfie rocking her bleach ‘do, noting in the caption that the hair piece is not the most comfortable. “The blonde has been so much fun,” she wrote. “I need to scratch my scalp a little though, you feel me?”

She continued, “I wish I could actually dye my hair this shade but I know it would require way too much maintenance. Who can relate? #funwhileitlasted.” Fun and controversial!

