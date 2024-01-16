Your account
By
Ayo Edebiri and Carson Daly Getty Images (2)

When Ayo Edebiri needed someone to hold her purse as she accepted an award at the 75th annual Primetime Emmys, Carson Daly sprung into action. 

Edebiri, 28, quickly handed Daly, 50, her things after she was announced the winner of the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy award for her role as Sdyney Adamu in The Bear at the Monday, January 15 ceremony. Cameras caught the sweet exchange between the stars with Daly telling Edebiri, “I got you,” as she quickly scurried to the stage. (Edebiri found herself on Us Weekly’s Top 5 Best Dressed list thanks to her leather Louis Vuitton frock.) 

After accepting the honor, Edebiri opened up about the hilarious moment, telling ET that she hopes Daly still “has all of my stuff.” 

“If my stuff is gone when I get back to my seat, I know Carson Daly took it,” she joked. “I think I was like, ‘So sorry can you please hold my stuff, Carson Daly?’ It was a crazy moment!” 

Edebiri gushed that she was really “floored” over the honor as she was up against a lot of “really amazing performances.” 

In her acceptance speech, Edebiri praised her parents, gushing, “This show is about found family and real family, and my parents are here tonight. I’m making them sit kind of far away from me because I’m a bad kid. But I love you so much. Thank you so much for loving me and letting me feel beautiful and Black and proud of all that.” 

Ayo Edebiri Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

In addition to Edebiri, The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach took home Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series victory. The show also scored the Outstanding Comedy Series trophy. 

Edebiri’s big win comes after she took home the same nod for The Bear at the 2024 Golden Globes on January 7 and the Critics Choice Award on Sunday, January 14.

