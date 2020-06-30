‘Bachelor’ Alum Kelley Flanagan Lands a Partnership With Olay

Kelley Flanagan has got a brand new beauty partnership!

On Tuesday, June 30, The Bachelor alum took to Instagram to make the exciting announcement all while plugging one of their newest launches.

“I am so excited to be partnering with @olay,” the 28-year-old wrote in the caption accompanying a pic of herself wearing a towel in the shower. “They have come out with new products that work perfectly for me! The Cleansing & Nourishing Body Wash with Hyaluronic Acid and Rinse-Off Conditioner with Shea Butter means I no longer have to put lotion on after getting out of the shower.” Now that sure does sound like a dream! Not to mention, exactly what we need ahead of this skin-baring season.

Olay has a long history of A-list celebrity partnerships, including most recently Sarah Hyland, Busy Philipps and Carrie Underwood.

The brunette beauty is now enjoying her time with boyfriend Peter Weber after appearing on his season of The Bachelor. However, after a recent episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!, Flanagan aired some grievances.

Fellow season 24 contestants Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett did a joint interview with Chris Harrison on Monday, June 15, where they spoke about both of their failed relationships with Weber.

“Kelley and I were really close on the show and obviously I loved Peter and I’m happy he’s found a person that he feels he can be the best version of himself with, and his family loves and supports. I truly am so happy for them,” Prewett said. But Flanagan was not thrilled with this line of questioning.

“Why are these disrespectful questions still being asked?” she wrote in an Instagram Story late Monday evening. “The past is the past, let’s let everyone move on in peace.”

