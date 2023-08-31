Noah Erb cut off at least a foot of hair.

The Bachelorette alum, 28, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 30, to show off his new haircut. In the video, he casually ate a piece of pizza while tossing his brunette locks around. His tresses were parted down the middle and his bangs were cut slightly below his eyes. On the sides of his head, his mane was nearly buzzed — a dramatic change from his medium-length hair that he grew out for years.

“Hey guys, I got a haircut,” he said in the video. For the reveal, he wore a light blue T-shirt and a gold coin necklace. “POV, you get a haircut … And Suddenly I look 21,” he captioned the post.

Erb also shared behind-the-scenes footage from the moment he said goodbye to his mane. In the video, a hairstylist sectioned off his hair in preparation for the chop. In the mirror, he flashed a nervous expression while zooming in on his face. “When you need to say goodbye to your Legolas hair 🥲,” he captioned the video, referencing a Lord Of The Rings character who also has long hair.

Ahead of his reveal, fiancée Abigail Heringer took to her Instagram to share a photo of his long locks on the floor. Fans at the time were unsure if she was the one who cut her hair, but she clarified Wednesday night. “@noah_erb just posted his hair reveal — didn’t mean to leave y’all on a cliffhanger … that’s a lot of hair … end of an era truly.”

Earlier this month, Erb got on one knee and proposed to Heringer after nearly three years of dating. For the engagement, she wore a white cropped sweater and matching pants. Erb, meanwhile, twisted his long locks into a bun and rocked an ivory polo and khaki pants. Red and white flower petals were scattered on the ground while he asked Heringer to marry him. “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, and I want ‘em all 🤍,” she captioned a post at the time, quoting Taylor Swift’s “Lover.”

Heringer, 28, and Erb met while filming season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2021. As the show progressed, Erb admitted he was falling in love with Heringer but she didn’t respond right away, causing a tiff in their relationship. She later told him she was having the same feelings, but he called off their romance during a date. The couple then left the sandy beaches of Mexico alone but rekindled their love after the season finale.