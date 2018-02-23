Who needs a rose when you can have a massive Neil Lane engagement ring? Proving the fourth time is charm, Bachelor Nation alum Claire Crawley finally found love with former Bachelorette Canada contestant Benoit Beausejour-Savard during The Bachelor Winter Games: World Tells All! finale on Thursday, February 22. And as is the reality franchise’s custom, Beausejour-Savard proposed with a stunning 2.3-carat diamond sparkler from celebrity jeweler Neil Lane.

The handmade platinum ring was designed and signed by Lane and is centrally set with an oval cut diamond and surrounded by 84 full cut diamonds that, all told, weigh in at 2.3 carats.

The show had teased an engagement was forthcoming in an Instagram post last week, but it was unclear that Beausejour-Savard and Crawley were the lucky pair. Crawly looked beautiful in a fitted red dress with a flared bottom and the groom-to-be looked dapper in a suit.

While the happy couple was all smiles at the finale, it wasn’t an easy road to love. As Us reported, Crawley had rejected Beausejour-Savard advances during their time in the house, leaving the Canadian heartbroken. Undeterred, her proceeded to reach out to her after the show in the event she’d changed her mind, and, well, the rest is Bachelor Winter Games history.

After the proposal, which was filmed last week, Crawley went backstage to share the big news with her family and told Us exclusively that they thought she was kidding. “They thought I was tricking them. They thought I was completely tricking them,” Crawley said at the taping. “I’ve talked to them all about Benoit to them, so they know about him. When I get scared or have my moments of like, ‘This is a lot,’ they’re like, ‘Clare, he’s amazing and this is everything you’ve ever wanted!’”

It’s not clear when the rose lovers will tie the knot, but it’s safe to say Crawley won’t mind staring at her blinding bling for the foreseeable future!

