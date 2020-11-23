New ink alert! Bella Hadid debuted two new tattoos and the script designs are super sleek and sweet.

On Sunday, November 22, tattoo artist Dr. Woo shared a pic of the 24-year-old’s shoulder designs. “Some writings ✍🏼 for the always kind and lovely @bellahadid #hideawayatsuitex #slimneedle,” he captioned the black-and-white snaps.

The Arabic writing, according to the artist, translates to “I Love you,” on one shoulder and “my love” on the other.

Tallulah Willis chimed in on the comments, writing how much she loved the designs. “Omg this is so beautiful noodle.”

This reveal comes about a week after the model shared a behind-the-scenes look during the appointment in an Instagram Story. Though she didn’t showcase the final design, she did show off the shoulder placement.

While the brunette beauty has gotten multiple tiny tattoos over the years, this was the first time she’s seen the celeb-favorite Dr. Woo. In fact, her go-to seems to be JonBoy, another A-list artist beloved by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Hailey Baldwin and Kaia Gerber.

In January 2017, he gave her little wings on both ankles and just a few months later, she visited him at BangBang Studio to get a tiny rose on the back of her left arm. There’s no information on the meaning behind either one, but they sure are pretty!

Fellow celebrity clients of Dr. Woo’s include Miley Cyrus, Zoe Kravitz and Jessica Alba. Back in March last year, he shared an inside look at how he creates his designs using Adobe Document Cloud. “Five years ago, I’d have to manually scan an idea and wait for someone to get to their computer, check their email, and get back to me with their thoughts,” he said in a statement. “When everyone is on the same page, it makes communicating a breeze and keeps people inspired.”

