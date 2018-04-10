As if! Bella Hadid gave her best “Clueless’-inspired outfit on Monday, April 9, when she turned up at a Tag Heuer opening in Tokyo rocking a look that was equal parts Cher and Dionne — and uber chic, duh!

The supermodel turned the style up a notch with a red and white houndstooth bodycon minidress that gave us serious D vibes— all that was missing was her epic mad hatter black and white topper from the scene where they drive to school. But the kicker: her dress also referenced none other than Cher Horowitz. Why? You don’t understand … it was an Alaia.

That’s right, Hadid rocked a vintage Alaia dress from 1991. She wasn’t out past curfew in the valley or escaping a mugging in a parking lot, but that doesn’t mean that the younger Hadid supermodel didn’t remind us that he [Alaia] was, like, a way important designer. The late genius passed away in the fall, so it’s only natural that he has remained extra top-of-mind for the last few months — given that his designs were so revolutionary.

As for the rest of her look, don’t think we didn’t notice that Hadid was wearing sheer ankle socks with her matching red suede Christian Louboutin Charletta lace up brogues. Also present: a black ceramic Tag Heuer timepiece and Hadid’s trusty Le Specs tinted shades.

To complete the picture, Hadid kept with the mid-’90s vibes by rocking her hair in a half-up ditzy pony. When it comes to fashion though, our girl Bella certainly isn’t clueless.

In fact, the jet-setting model has been all about the '90s hair of late, rocking looks inspired by the OG supermodels on the reg. One thing is clear: glamour is in.

