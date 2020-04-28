Bethenny Frankel Praises Lily Collins for Her Generous Face Mask Donation

Bethenny Frankel is continuing to make headlines during the coronavirus pandemic for her involvement in mask production. But this time, it’s a positive bit of encouragement.

On Monday, April 27, the former Real Housewives of New York City star thanked actress Lily Collins for making a generous donation to her disaster relief organization, BStrong, in her Instagram Story.

“Lily donated $20k that provided for 4,000 KN95 masks and 6,000 surgical masks to Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital,” she wrote over top a stunning headshot of the Love, Rosie star. “To join Lily in our effort to arm those on the frontlines of the #coronaviruspanedmic with PPE, swipe up to donate — because #thisisacrisis.”

This comes just a couple weeks after the Skinnygirl founder slammed designers for making luxury face masks to purchase.

“Anyone wearing a high fashion logo embossed face mask, makes me sick. I think I’m dreaming this & that it’s not true…say it isn’t so…please,” she wrote in a Tweet on Tuesday, April 14. “Please say it isn’t real. I heard that @LouisVuitton & @Fendi have made them also. Tell me this is not true. Maybe I’m late…I’ve been in the bubble.”

The former reality star has been working tirelessly to produce and provide masks for healthcare workers through her organization partnership with Global Empowerment Mission. Originally developed in 2016, since its start, BStrong’s mission has been to provide real-time emergency relief to those in crisis.

In March, she told radio.com that she was aiming to make1 million face masks, which has been achieved. “It is YOU who have made this disaster relief work possible delivering lifesaving protective equipment nationwide,” she wrote in an Instagram post thanking her fans on April 14. “We have distributed more than 17.5 million dollars in aid (200+ medical facilities, fire & police depts.)”

