A good review! Bethenny Frankel had some nice things to say about Kim Kardashian‘s Skims.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum, 51, shared her thoughts on the label’s socks in a TikTok uploaded on Thursday, October 27. “Will I like Skims socks?” Frankel said in the beginning of the clip as she opened the package. The TV personality then admitted to being surprised that she was sent the item considering she’s slammed Kardashian, 42, and her SKKN by Kim beauty line in the past.

“I give them credit for sending them to me, to be honest with you,” Frankel told her followers in the video. “That PR person may not be connected to other people who may not have wanted to send to me, and they probably just had me on some list.”

Holding up a beige pair, the Skinny Girl mogul raved over the socks. “They feel very nice,” Frankel said. “They feel luxurious. You need that sock that’s not like a stocking and that is not too thick. You want to wear a sock, and you want it to feel like it’s giving you some warmth, but you don’t want it to be too thick.”

Frankel then put the sock on under her jeans and reiterated: “Again … these are kind of luxurious.” She continued: “They feel like you’d bring them on a ski vacation for nighttime, but also good for fall. I will wear these. These are excellent. Whichever PR person slipped me through the cracks, on that list, good for you because these are excellent. I am definitely not paid by this brand … yet.”

The businesswoman’s positive feedback comes after she slammed SKKN by Kim for being “impractical” in August.

While testing out the brand’s eye cream and exfoliator, Frankel expressed her disappointment in the packaging. “It’s bulbous. I don’t understand it because it doesn’t stack,” she said via social media. “I don’t live in a circular house. I don’t have a medicine cabinet. That’s impractical at best.”

She continued: “How are you going to travel with this? If you don’t have a private plane … you have to be a billionaire to use this product. It’s just not practical.”

While Frankel wasn’t thrilled with the line’s wrapping, she did call the products “quality.”

Describing the exfoliator, Frankel said, “It has a little bit of a fragrance. No problem. It’s got those micro white granules … I like that form of exfoliating.” However, the reality star questioned if the product is worth its $55 price tag.

Still, the Naturally Thin author was pleased. “This is good skincare,” she said. “This is quality. I just think it’s impractical in its packaging. It’s a good quality product that’s likely overpriced, but most beauty is overpriced.”