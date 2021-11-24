Here we go again! Rather than release a wild video or make a big fuss about her latest drop, Beyoncé has ever so subtly been dropping clues about her next Ivy Park collection.

And while little is known about the lineup at the current moment, the name was finally confirmed via Ivy Park’s Instagram. “WELCOME TO THE HALLS OF IVY,” the brand captioned a Tuesday, November 23, Instagram post of the 40-year-old singer wearing a plaid two-piece set.

Given the name and the uniform-inspired attire, it’s a safe bet the collection is going to take a nod from traditional school girl attire.

For further proof, pop on over to Beyonce’s own Instagram account, where she’s been casually hinting at the collection for a week. On Friday, November 19, she shared a picture in a pleated skirt and grey short-sleeve turtleneck. She paired the ensemble with high socks and sneakers.

While the look didn’t scream Ivy Park at first glance, the fashion designer did, in fact, tag her brand’s Instagram account. Just after sharing the full outfit, she took to social media once again to give her fans a close up of her accessory game.

Her chunky sneakers had Ivy Park written super small on the side. She paired them with Gucci socks and a blinged out diamond anklet with a “B” charm.

Fans are clearly excited for the latest collection to drop, as they’re already buzzing about getting their hands on the fabulous looks.

“Omg I’m sooo readyyy to get my Chuck Bass on,” a user wrote, referencing the Gossip Girl character. Another person said, “Merry Christmas to me and me only bc all the coins I’ve been saving is for this drop.”

While little else is known about the new collection, you can guarantee that Us Weekly’s Stylish will keep you updated on everything you need to know.

This latest line comes on the heels of the brand’s Peloton Park line, which had a campaign starring Peloton instructors like Ally Love and Cody Rigsby.

The line, which launched on November 10, featured everything from bike shorts and workout sets to windbreakers and hoodies. It had a total of 29 different styles ranging in price from $45 to $200. The star of the show however was a limited-edition IVP Ultraboost that came in an olive green hue with neon green piping and soles.