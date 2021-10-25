Get your sweat on in style! If a Beyoncé-themed Peloton class is your dream come true, get excited. Ivy Park has teamed up with your favorite instructors — including Cody Rigsby, Ally Love and more — for a limited-edition capsule that’s going to up the ante on your athleisure.

The line, which launches on November 10, has a neon green pop of color that’s guaranteed to get you in the mood to hop on the bike or turn on the app. But with super trendy bike shorts, workout sets, windbreakers and hoodies, the pieces are also perfect for running errands out and about.

Peloton Park has a ton of apparel, with 29 different styles that range in price from $45 to $200. The unisex pieces are available from size four to 14, while the other items come in XXS to 3XL.

While the clothing is certainly something to obsess about, it’s the sick new shoe that has Us freaking out. Peloton and Ivy Park collaborated on a limited-edition IVP Ultraboost priced at $200. The olive green sneakers, which have neon green piping and soles, are a must have.

And if we had to guess, the kicks — along with the rest of the collection — is going to sell out pretty freakin’ fast. Just take a look at the comments on the Ivy Park Instagram.

“Just take my whole check … damn,” a use wrote, while another said, “I don’t even work out like I should, but it’s giving. I’m about to buy a Peloton to match the fits.” Someone else added: “DAMN Beyoncé. You just don’t care about ppls wallets.”

Even though the clothing took center stage, many fans were just as obsessed with the fact that their favorite instructors were the stars of the campaign. The imagery for the Peloton Park drop features Rigsby and Love along with Becs Gentry, Kirsten Ferguson, Adrian Williams, Dr. Chelsea Jackson Roberts, Rad Lopez, Jessamyn Stanley, Shani Hillian and Sheena Sood.

Because whether they were lunging, riding or doing a burpee in the launch video, seeing the Peloton peeps decked out in Ivy Park gear made the entire collection that much more enticing.

“Just like you’ve been telling me to go vote on DWTS … you could’ve had that same energy telling me to get my coins ready and saved,” a user wrote on Rigsby’s Instagram post.

Love, who happened to be an original fit model for Ivy Park, also shared the video on her page. “CANNOT WAIT!!! This is a FORVER COLLECTION!! All hail Queen Bey. Loved your Beyoncé ride.”

