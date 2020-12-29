OMG! Beyoncé gifted her friends and family the most epic piece of jewelry to commemorate 2020.

On Sunday, December 27, the star’s cousin Angie Beyinc shared an up-close look at the gold necklace which features a diamond encrusted “2020” pendant. But this isn’t your average pendant. The second “0” in the year is a lot bigger than the rest of the numbers. Beyinc explains that this is meant to represent sticking up a middle finger.

“@beyonce gifted all of her girls with this amazing custom 2020 necklace. ‘🖕2020’ ” she wrote in the accompanying caption “It’s a hand with middle finger and the year 2020 combined into one.”

She continued, “When I opened it my eyes teared up because it is both Hilarious & Deeply Sentimental. 2020 has had ups and downs but over all its been a really weird and tuff year. Hopefully 2021 is good to the world.” Here’s to that!

In an interview with British Vogue back in November, the Black Is King creator spoke about how the year changed her. “It would be difficult to experience life in a pandemic and the current social unrest and not be changed,” she told the publication. “I have learnt that my voice is clearer when I am still.”

The Grammy Award winner continued, that after consistently working on a project since she was 15-years-old, this year has allowed her to slow down and cherish time with her family. “It’s been heavy and hectic. I’ve spent a lot of time focusing on building my legacy and representing my culture the best way I know how. Now, I’ve decided to give myself permission to focus on my joy.”

Part of this joy was brought in found thanks to her love of fashion. “During quarantine, fashion was a place of escape for me,” she said. “My kids and I came up with Fashion Fridays. Every Friday, we would dress up in my clothes or make clothes together and take each other’s pictures. It became a ritual for us and an opportunity to handle this crazy year together.”

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)