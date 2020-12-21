A sweet tribute. Katherine Schwarzenegger opened up about her obsession with putting loved ones’ names on jewelry. Especially her daughter Lyla with husband Chris Pratt.

The 31-year-old posted to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, showing off a necklace with her daughter’s name on it. “I know I talk about jewelry a lot but this new necklace right here is Zoe Lev and I love it,” she said in the quick clip.

The lovely piece features a gold chain with “Lyla” written on it. Ironically enough, this one was layered with another, longer piece that also has her little one’s name written on it in cursive. This longer necklace she previously noted was a “new favorite.”

Over the image, she wrote, “I clearly am obsessed with putting my daughter’s name on everything.” Clearly! But we don’t blame her. This touching way to pay tribute to your family is equal parts chic and heartwarming.

It’s not just Lyla that Schwarzenegger honors through jewelry, though. She also wears earrings that are a sweet, subtle nod to her husband.

When appearing on the Today show on October 2, 2019, the Gift of Forgiveness: Inspiring Stories from Those Who Have Overcome the Unforgivable author wore little gold “CP” studs from the EF Collection. When co-host Hoda Kotb pointed it out during the interview, saying, “I was just looking at your cute earrings and I saw it says CP,” Schwarzenegger eagerly replied, “My hubby! I’m married.”

Then just last month, she promoted a pair of hoops with her daughter’s initials on them. “Since the holidays are coming up, I know I’ve shared with you guys my necklace that I wear every day, that I love by Smith + Mara,” she said. “But also these earrings I have that have my little one’s initials on them and my new gold hoops I’m obsessed with.”

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)