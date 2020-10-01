She’s not a regular mom, she’s a cool, chic mom! Gigi Hadid debuted a new “mama” necklace a week after giving birth to her daughter with Zayn Malik and it’s gorgeous.

On Wednesday, September 30, the 25-year-old model took to her Instagram Story to show off her new piece of jewelry from Jacquie Aiche. “OMG,” she wrote over the image, tagging the designer. “I love you. Thank you.”

The diamond encrusted pendant sits on a dainty gold chain, for a simply stunning appeal. Likely a custom item Aiche made for Hadid, designs from the brand range from $60 for a beaded necklace to $8,000 for a jewel-studded, fine-gold item. The stunning pieces have attracted the attention of many A-listers such as Vanessa Hudgens, Alessandra Ambrosio and Sofia Richie.

“Congrats mama G,” Aiche wrote when reposting the clip to her Instagram Story. “Sending all the love your way.”

This isn’t the only lovely gift Hadid’s received since her daughter’s arrival. Donatella Versace sent over some tiny Versace pieces for the little girl to wear, while Taylor Swift gifted a hand-embroidered silk blanket similar to the one she gave Katy Perry’s daughter Daisy.

Malik announced the baby’s arrival via Twitter on September 23, sharing a black-and-white photo of him holding his newborn’s hand. “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” he wrote in the tweet. “To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x.”

Hadid also celebrated her little girl’s birth in a touching Instagram post the following day. “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love.”

In April, Us Weekly confirmed that the on-again, off-again couple were expecting their first child together after reuniting three months earlier. A source exclusively told Us at the time that the duo was “so in love,” noting that she “always wanted to start a family” with the former One Direction band member.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)