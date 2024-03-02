Apparently, Beyoncé’s everyday look does not always involve a diamond-encrusted cowboy hat.

“When I’m not dressed for an appearance and I’m training or hustling, my go-to outfit is a black hoodie and black sweatpants,” the “Texas Hold ‘Em” artist, 42, told CR Fashion Book in an interview published on Friday, March 1. “I go through seasons where I literally don’t have a second to think about what I’m wearing. I enjoy consciously wearing the same black hoodie. On a good day, I can sneak into Target unnoticed.”

Beyoncé will grace the cover of CR Fashion Book for its 24th issue, set to hit newsstands on March 29, with an interview exploring her relationship with hair amidst the launch of her new haircare line, Cécred, made in partnership with her mother, Tina Knowles.

“I’ve done some crazy things with my hair but you can’t live with regrets,” Beyoncé said. “Being safe is boring. We all have those hair moments that are wildly unattractive at one point in our lives. But the beauty about hair is it grows. And now there’s endless products and hairpieces available to help us achieve any style we want. You don’t have to commit to any one style, you can just have fun.”

Lately, however, it appears her secondary “go-to” outfit involves a cowboy hat amid her new country singles. On February 4, the vocal powerhouse attended the 2024 Grammys rocking a white cowgirl hat along with a studded leather jacket and shorts by Louis Vuitton.

Beyoncé made a recent public appearance at New York Fashion Week on February 13 to watch her nephew, Julez, make his runway debut at the Luar fall/winter 2024 show. The “16 Carriages” singer wore a gray top and matching pants emblazoned with crystals, which she accessorized with a gray cowboy hat, thigh-high boots and a holographic purse. The look was completed with a colorful manicure, black sunglasses and diamond rings from Jacob & Co.

(Julez is the son of Beyoncé’s sister Solange Knowles and her ex-husband Daniel Smith. Solange and Ms. Tina also attended the show).

Beyoncé might be reaching for her black sweatsuit combo more often with the busy year ahead of her, especially after her surprise announcement of a country album, Renaissance Act II, at the 2024 Super Bowl. She dropped the news via Instagram along with the release of two new singles, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages.” The album drops on Friday, March 29.