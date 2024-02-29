Beyoncé gave fans déjà vu with her latest hair transformation.

Beyoncé, 42, graced the cover of CR Fashion Book’s issue 24 with red curly hair, a drastic switch-up from her signature buttery blonde mane. The feature — which explores Beyoncé’s relationship with her hair and the creation of her new haircare line, Cécred — hits newsstands on March 29.

Members of the Beyhive were quick to react to the fiery makeover, with many social media users comparing the look to the shade the singer rocked in the film Obsessed.

“That’s SHARON!!!!!!” one fan wrote in the comments section as a second gushed, “Sharon is back!!!!!!” A third follower gushed, “This is so obsessed coded,” as others shared GIFs of Beyoncé in the movie.

In the 2009 thriller, Beyoncé portrayed Sharon, the wife of Idris Elba’s Derek Charles. Elba’s character finds himself in a dangerous bind when a coworker named Lisa (Ali Larter) begins to stalk him after he refuses to indulge in an affair. By the end of the movie, Beyoncé and Larter, 48, battle it out in a bloody fight scene.

Elsewhere in the CR Fashion Book spread, Beyoncé rocked shaggy micro bangs, another nod to a hairstyle of her past. She previously donned the controversial fringe in the 2010 music video for Lady Gaga’s “Telephone” and then again briefly in 2014.

Beyoncé has been experimenting with a lot of different hair looks as of late.

In November 2023, she debuted platinum blonde hair at her Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé concert documentary premiere in Los Angeles. She returned to her go-to honey color at her Cécred launch party earlier this month.

Beyoncé’s decision to go back to the aurelian hue at the Cécred soirée isn’t exactly surprising as the platinum look was presumably a wig, and the haircare brand — made for all textures and hair types — is a celebration of the hitmaker’s personal hair journey. (Beyoncé’s natural mane has maintained a hazelnut shade for most of her career.)

In her March/April 2024 cover story for Essence magazine, Beyoncé opened up further about Cécred, sharing that she decided on the name because haircare has always been “sacred to me.”

“The relationship we have with our hair is such a deeply personal journey. From spending my childhood in my mother’s salon to my father applying oil on my scalp to treat my psoriasis — these moments have been sacred to me,” she told the publication.