Beyoncé is giving fans a rare, in-depth hair washing tutorial using products from her Cécred hair care line.

In an Instagram video uploaded on Monday, April 22, the 42-year-old singer had her hair washed, conditioned, blow-dried and styled as she narrated each step of her routine in a voice-over.

“Now that Cécred is known for the quality in what it does for your hair, I think it’s about time I show y’all what it does for my hair,” she began the video.

As Beyoncé leaned back in a shampoo chair at a hair salon, her stylist lathered up her long locks with shampoo before running a luxurious looking conditioner through her hair and adding a dollop of moisture sealing lotion.

“I’m really proud of the quality,” she said of the products.

Later on in the video, Beyoncé, who is known for wearing an impressive rotation of custom wigs, addressed the misbeliefs surrounding them.

“The stigma and misconception is that people that wear wigs don’t have long and healthy hair. That’s some bull s—t cause it ain’t nobody’s business,” she said.

As her stylist blow-dried and flatironed her hair, Beyoncé shared that since using Cécred products, her hair “has never grown so long” nor “been so moisturized.” She also revealed that she prefers to blow dry her hair on medium heat in order to “stay away from as much heat as possible.”

Since Cécred launched in February of this year, fans around the world have uploaded their own hair washing routines using the products under the hashtag #cecredwashday.

“It has been such a special experience seeing all of your #cecredwashday rituals all over my timeline… I just had to join in with something I had in the archives 🥰,” Beyoncé wrote in the Instagram caption, adding, “Congratulations to the entire CÉCRED team for contributing to developing award-winning products. 💕”