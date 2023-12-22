Your account
Beyonce Slays in a Silver Cape at Brazil ‘Renaissance’ Movie Premiere

By
Beyoncé is sassy in silver.

The 42-year-old singer took to Instagram to show off her latest look on Thursday, December 21. In the pic, she held up a peace sign while wearing a sequin embellished Alaïa gown and hooded cape. She completed the look with black sunglasses, long nails with a red French tip, filled-in eyebrows, loft eyeshadow, long lashes and glossy lips. Her blonde locks were parted down the middle and tied back into a ponytail.

The rest of her fabulous gown featured a fitted bodice, a cinched skirt and a thigh-high slit. She posed in front of a Brazilian flag. Beyoncé took a trip to Brazil to celebrate her Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé premiere, which premiered in the U.S. last month.

At the Los Angeles screening of her concert movie, Beyoncé donned a chrome Versace gown featuring a plunging neckline, bodycon fit, tall shimmery gloves and silver pumps.

Beyonce Style Evolution

For glam, she rocked her platinum blonde hair parted down the middle and worn straightened. Her makeup included glittery eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, a highlighted nose, long lashes and nude lips. She topped the look off with diamond earrings.

Beyoncé also slayed the “Upscale Opulence” theme in a sexy blazer dress that flashed her underwear at the London Renaissance premiere. Her outfit was equipped with a plunging neckline, long sleeves and a thigh-high slit.

She made the look even more flawless with soft makeup including rosy cheeks, pink lips, a warm contour and long lashes. Her tresses were styled in a voluminous half-up-half-down coiffure.

Beyonce Epic Hair Evolution Through the Years Gallery

Stars including Blake Lively, Taylor Swift, Michelle Williams, Will.i.am and more also attended the event.

Swift, 34, stayed on theme in a fitted Balmain gown featuring a scoop neckline, cinched waist and a snake detail on her strap. Lively, 36, meanwhile rocked a Chanel cardigan finished with a dainty silver beaded design, a black miniskirt and sheer tights.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian Take Penelope to Beyonce B-Day Show

Beyoncé Knowles

