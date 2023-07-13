Cancel OK
Billie Eilish Launches Nostalgic Velour Tracksuit Collection With Barbie 

Billie Eilish attends the 'Barbie' film premiere in Los Angeles on July 9, 2023.Lisa-AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Billie Eilish is bringing on the nostalgia with a new Barbie capsule collection. 

The 21-year-old singer joined forces with the beloved toy brand on a line of tracksuits ahead of the release of Greta Gerwig’s live-action film, which hits theaters on Friday, July 21. 

The drop went live on Thursday, July 13, and features velour sets in black and hot pink. The two pieces include wide-leg drawstring pants and a zip-up hoodie — both adorned with “Billie” in Barbie’s signature Dollie Script font. The collection also includes tank tops, hats, necklaces and stickers.

The collection isn’t the only Barbie-themed project Eilish has worked on in promotion of the flick. She unveiled her self-directed video for “What Was I Made For,” a single from the Barbie soundtrack, on Thursday too. In the clip, Eilish — who went blonde for the visual — could be seen sorting through a rack of Barbie clothes made to look like outfits the singer has worn on red carpets in real life. 

Barbie x Billie Eilish
Barbie x Billie Eilish

Eilish announced the video’s release via Instagram and opened up about how the track came about. 

“In January, Greta showed me and Finneas a handful of some unfinished scenes from the film … We had noooo idea what to expect at ALL … We were so deeply moved,” Eilish wrote via Instagram. “That next day, we were writing and COULDN’T shut up about it lolll anddddddddd ended up writing almost the entire song that night. To be real with you this all seemed to happen in a time when I really needed it. I’m so so thankful for that.” 

She added: “This video makes me cryyyyy … It means so much to me and I hope it will mean just as much to you. Don’t have to say other than that, I think it will speak for itself.” 

The song is an emotional tune with Eilish singing, “Think I forgot / How to be happy / Something I’m not / But something I can be / Something I wait for / Something I’m made for / Something I’m made for.”

Other tracks on the Barbie: The Album include “Barbie World” by Nicki Minaj, “Silver Platter” by Khalid, “Man I Am,” by Sam Smith, “Pink” by Lizzo and “Hey Blondie” by Euphoria’s Dominic Fike.  

Barbie stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and Issa Rae kicked off the American leg of its press tour in Los Angeles on Sunday, July 9. The cast had previously been promoting the movie overseas

