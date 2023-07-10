Cancel OK
Ryan Gosling Wears Sweet ‘E’ Necklace for Eva Mendes at ‘Barbie’ L.A. Premiere: Photos

Ryan Gosling Wears E Necklace at Barbie Premiere 245
Ryan Gosling. Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Ryan Gosling kept his longtime partner, Eva Mendes, close to his heart at the Barbie premiere on Sunday, July 9.

The 42-year-old actor graced the pink carpet in Los Angeles, wearing a sweet “E” necklace carved in Barbie’s signature Dollie Script font. The thoughtful accessory paired perfectly with Gosling’s rosy button-up shirt and his baby pink Gucci suit. He finalized the ensemble with ivory dress shoes and a shaggy — but hunky — hairstyle.

Gosling’s stylish nod comes after Mendes, 49, showed support for his role as Ken via Instagram in May. In a series of photos, Mendes could be seen rocking a white T-shirt that featured Gosling as the male doll. “Got that real big Kenergy. Coz girls is players too,” Mendes captioned the social media carousel. 

Her top included a graphic of a shirtless Gosling only wearing a denim vest. Above the shot read, “Barbie 2023. Ryan Gosling as Ken.” 

Ryan Gosling Wears E Necklace at Barbie Premiere 247
Broadimage/Shutterstock

That wasn’t the first time Mendes expressed excitement over her beau’s work in the Greta Gerwig-directed movie. In June 2022, she revealed that she requested a specific souvenir from the set. “I said, ‘Can I please have that underwear? Please! I never ask for anything,’” Mendes said during an appearance on The Talk. “So anyway, I do have it. I’m wearing it right now.” (Gosling donned Calvin Klein briefs in a promotional image released by Warner Bros. — giving fans a first look at his character — last summer.)

A source recently told Us Weekly that Mendes couldn’t be happier for Gosling. “She’s his No. 1 fan and loves when he gets to do big movies … [They are] as in love today as the first year they were together,” the insider shared. 

Gosling gushed about Mendes’ support on Sunday, telling Extra, “She has basically become my acting coach.” 

Ryan Gosling Wears E Necklace at Barbie Premiere 246
Broadimage/Shutterstock

He continued: “All of this is inspired by her and my kids. They were just really with me all the time on this. We moved to London together, there were certain scenes I needed their help with … My kids came to set one day in particular and were cheering me on.

The couple — who began dating in 2011 — share daughters Esmerelda, 8, and Amada, 7. 

Gosling joked that his portrayal of Ken has been a bit perplexing for his girls. “I think they were very confused why I wanted to play Ken … They don’t want to play with Ken [now],” he told Extra.

