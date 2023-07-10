Ryan Gosling kept his longtime partner, Eva Mendes, close to his heart at the Barbie premiere on Sunday, July 9.

The 42-year-old actor graced the pink carpet in Los Angeles, wearing a sweet “E” necklace carved in Barbie’s signature Dollie Script font. The thoughtful accessory paired perfectly with Gosling’s rosy button-up shirt and his baby pink Gucci suit. He finalized the ensemble with ivory dress shoes and a shaggy — but hunky — hairstyle.

Gosling’s stylish nod comes after Mendes, 49, showed support for his role as Ken via Instagram in May. In a series of photos, Mendes could be seen rocking a white T-shirt that featured Gosling as the male doll. “Got that real big Kenergy. Coz girls is players too,” Mendes captioned the social media carousel.

Her top included a graphic of a shirtless Gosling only wearing a denim vest. Above the shot read, “Barbie 2023. Ryan Gosling as Ken.”

That wasn’t the first time Mendes expressed excitement over her beau’s work in the Greta Gerwig-directed movie. In June 2022, she revealed that she requested a specific souvenir from the set. “I said, ‘Can I please have that underwear? Please! I never ask for anything,’” Mendes said during an appearance on The Talk. “So anyway, I do have it. I’m wearing it right now.” (Gosling donned Calvin Klein briefs in a promotional image released by Warner Bros. — giving fans a first look at his character — last summer.)

A source recently told Us Weekly that Mendes couldn’t be happier for Gosling. “She’s his No. 1 fan and loves when he gets to do big movies … [They are] as in love today as the first year they were together,” the insider shared.

Gosling gushed about Mendes’ support on Sunday, telling Extra, “She has basically become my acting coach.”

He continued: “All of this is inspired by her and my kids. They were just really with me all the time on this. We moved to London together, there were certain scenes I needed their help with … My kids came to set one day in particular and were cheering me on.”

The couple — who began dating in 2011 — share daughters Esmerelda, 8, and Amada, 7.

Gosling joked that his portrayal of Ken has been a bit perplexing for his girls. “I think they were very confused why I wanted to play Ken … They don’t want to play with Ken [now],” he told Extra.