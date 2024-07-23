Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid turned heads with their Deadpool & Wolverine premiere looks, but once the red carpet came to an end, the BFF pair opted for a major outfit change.

Keeping with their red carpet theme — Lively in red and Hadid in yellow — the duo were photographed walking into the afterparty in New York City on Monday, July 22, with two completely new dresses (well, one was a trench coat). Lively, 36, opted for a blue Balmain mini dress adorned with red roses on the top and bottom hems. She paired the look with red heels and red flowers in her hair. Hadid, 29, turned a see-through LaQuan Smith raincoat into a dress paired with a black bodysuit underneath.

Lively and Hadid continued to hold hands as they posed for photographs ahead of the Deadpool & Wolverine afterparty. At one point, Lively was a super relatable queen, walking hand in hand with Hadid on one side while cozying up to her husband, Ryan Reynolds, on the other side.

Earlier Monday evening, Lively and Hadid arrived at Lincoln Center in NYC to walk the red carpet together wearing different red and yellow looks. The It Ends With Us star wore a red and black off-the-shoulder jumpsuit paired with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. This look appeared to be an ode to Reynolds’ character in the movie, Deadpool.

Hadid went for a yellow Miu Miu outfit, matching a crop top with low-rise skirt and bringing the monochromatic look to completion with a bright yellow purse as well. She posed alongside Reynolds, 42, and Lively before Hugh Jackman, who plays Wolverine in the movie, got in the mix for their photos as well.

While chatting with reporters on Monday’s red carpet, Lively joked that Reynolds had crashed her girls night with Hadid — which she said is a regular occurrence. (Reynolds and Lively have been married since 2012 and share four kids.)

“He’s such a hen,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “He can hang with men, but he’s really a hen at heart.”

Hadid chimed in, adding: “He loves a girls’ night and to hear all the goss.”

During the same interview, Lively couldn’t help but gush over the third and final installment in the Deadpool film franchise.

“I’ve seen this movie quite a few times, and I love it more every time. It really is special,” she told ET. “The amount of millennial girl references in here, you don’t expect that. You think [of a] male superhero movie … they’re all kind of about action and testosterone, but not this one.”