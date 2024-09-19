Proving just how serious their romance has become, Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon coordinated their looks at the Wolfs premiere in Hollywood.

Pitt, 60, and de Ramon, 31, stepped out in nude looks while attending the Los Angeles premiere of his latest movie, Wolfs, on Wednesday, September 18. For the soirée, Pitt wore a tan blazer featuring tortoiseshell buttons, matching pants and a white dress shirt. He accessorized with black aviator sunglasses, a gold band ring and silver chain necklaces.

de Ramon, for her part, stunned in a light brown midi dress featuring an off-the-shoulder twisted neckline and a fitted cinched skirt. She teamed her look with nude Christian Louboutin peep-toe pumps, and a coffee clutch. de Ramon added a pop of color to her ensemble with an emerald and diamond necklace and matching earrings from Anita Ko.

The jewelry guru teamed her look with soft makeup including subtle eyeliner, mascara, manicured eyebrows, rosy cheeks and glossy lips. Her brunette strands were parted down the middle and styled in a bouncy blowout.

This isn’t the first time the couple has slayed the red carpet together. At the Venice International Film Festival earlier this month, the pair made their red carpet debut alongside George Clooney and Amal Clooney at the Wolfs premiere

At the time, Pitt opted for an all-black suit while de Ramon sizzled in a white one-shoulder gown. George, 63, wore a black-and-hite tuxedo while Amal, 46, rocked a pastel yellow Versace gown equipped with a corset top and a lacy skirt.

These high-profile red carpet appearances are a “big deal” for the couple of two years, a source exclusively shared in the latest issue of Us Weekly, adding that they’re “super in love.”

“Brad loves introducing Ines to his friends because she’s such a joy to be around,” the insider added. “She brings out the best in Brad.”