Brad Pitt’s Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski Hits the Runway at Milan Fashion Week

Work it! Brad Pitt’s new girlfriend Nicole Poturalski made a rare runway appearance at Milan Fashion Week.

On Friday, September 25, the 27-year-old model strutted down the Hugo Boss catwalk in a super chic, form-fitting, long-sleeve, black dress. Unfortunately, the Oscar winner was nowhere in sight.

Though Poturalski has modeled for many editorials, this fashion week appearance was unusual for the pro. She celebrated the exciting accomplishment with an Instagram post, sharing a series of snaps from the day. “Thank you @boss still dreaming about this perfect show,” she wrote in the accompanying caption.

The duo made headlines back in August when they were spotted arriving at Paris–Le Bourget airport in France on their way to Pitt’s house in the South of France. Despite traveling together, the pair are keeping things casual — for now.

“It’s currently a go-with-the-flow situation, and Nicole’s not running around yelling about her love for Brad from the rooftops,” an insider exclusively revealed to Us Weekly earlier this month.

That doesn’t mean there isn’t a spark. “Going by what Brad’s been saying, they are totally falling for each other,” the source continued.

A second source added, “Brad thinks Nicole is beautiful and kind. He has absolutely no plans nor any desire to ever get married again. Brad doesn’t want a girlfriend that he’s with every day.”

With both of them being working parents, this hasn’t been a problem. “They’re dedicated parents who fit in dating and other social engagements around their kids’ schedules,” the insider continued.

The German beauty has been featured in many magazines, including Harper’s Bazaar and Grazia’s German editions. She even appeared on the cover of Elle Germany’s September 2020 issue! “Could not be any prouder and more thankful for this amazing opportunity and Chance,” she wrote via Instagram on August 5.

