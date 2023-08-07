Brian Austin Green has ditched his luscious locks.

“Fresh cut 😊. Thought I’d share ❤️❤️,” Green, 50, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, August 5, alongside a selfie of his newly shaved head. “It’s for work (since people seem to want to comment about their opinion on it) Just sharing 😂.”

Green also trimmed his beard into a goatee, opting to turn the comments off on the post and not reveal additional details into the project Most recently, Green was announced as one of the many celebrities set to compete in season 2 of Special Forces, which premieres next on Fox next month.

Before the change, Green rocked longer and darker hair. Months earlier he rocked a temporary change in May when he sported platinum blonde hair on the red carpet for the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles with partner Sharna Burgess. Burgess, 38, and Green share son Zane, 13 months. (Green also shares sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7 with ex-wife Megan Fox and son Kassius, 21, with ex Vanessa Marcil.)

“About…. Last week 😂I’ve been meaning to share our @iheartradio pics this whole week but you know…. Life and kids ♥️,” Burgess wrote via Instagram at the time alongside photos of her and Green. “It felt so good to glam up and walk a carpet with my baby daddy, that ppl kept calling my husband and well … why correct them 😋 date night was a great success ♥️.”

While Green is now opting to embrace a hairstyle, he was previously candid about his journey with platelet-rich plasma (PRP) treatment to combat hair loss. The process uses a patient’s own blood cells to accelerate healing in a specific area per John Hopkins Medicine. In addition to fighting male pattern baldness, it can also treat joint injuries.

“PRP treatment to help with hair loss,” Green shared via Instagram in October 2022 alongside a slideshow from his recent visit to the doctor. “I’m getting old 😂@drchiubhps did an amazing job.”

Green’s affinity for long hair is also shared by his sons, even his toddler. After Burgess was asked whether Zane was going rock long hair like his brothers, she told fans via Instagram Live that the couple are “absolutely letting” their son grow out “his beautiful baby hair.”

Green later replied to the naysayers to defend his sons’ choice to have long hair.

“The fact is my boys have and like long hair,” he responded in the comments section. “In my opinion, they are beautiful and will still be and possibly be mistaken for girls if they wore matching short and t-shirt combos and had short hair. Some people like boys and men with long hair. Some people don’t. Both opinions are ok.”