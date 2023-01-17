Girls just wanna have fun … with tattoos! Brie Larson had fans doing a double take when she unveiled temporary arm ink.

The Room actress, 33, showed off the sleeve via an Instagram slideshow on Sunday, January 15. In the first shot, Larson is seen posing in her bathroom mirror, putting the dramatic design, which cascaded down past her shoulders, on full display. She added even more drama by going shirtless, rocking a green bra by Cuup, a blue bandana and a pair of blue skinny jeans.

In the second slide, the 21 Jump Street actress, who rocked a fresh face for the at-home photo shoot, unveiled both arms were covered in the body art.

“What it’s like you’ve never seen temporary tattoos before!” The Marvels star captioned the post, prompting excited reactions from fans in the comments section.

“YOU DIDN’T EVEN WARN US HOW DARE YOU,” one follower wrote. A second quipped: “IM ON MY KNEES.” Another said: “Slay Queen” as a fourth suggested Larson “make em real.” A fifth fan added: “You look so good with tattoos!”

In the carousel, Larson showed off an additional tattoo on her leg. “Don’t try and fix me I’m not broken,” read the marking, which led followers to speculate that she used lyrics from rock band Evanescence’s song, “Hello.” One asked, “Is that the same line from Evanescence??? I adore that song!!!” Another questioned, “Isn’t the last tattoo lyrics to Hello by Evanescence?”

Like her selfies, Larson often sports little-to-no makeup on and off the red carpet. At the Celine Fall/Winter 2023 Fashion, the Just Mercy actress rocked soft glam by makeup artist Yukari Obayashi Bush, Nina Park’s assistant. She looked radiant with subtle eyeliner, mascara and peachy lips. Her brows were gelled up for a bushier look and she stuck with soft foundation and blushed cheeks.

The Kong: Skull Island actress wore a Celine gown to the event. It included a plunging neckline, halter top and sequins. The midi-length frock was cinched at her waist for an extra detail. Her blonde tresses were parted down the side and styled in beachy waves, and to complete the look she wore gold hoops.

Park has also worked with celebrities including Hailey Bieber, Daisy Edgar Jones, Lily James, Sadie Sink, Kaia Gerber and more. For Larson’s Nissan campaign in August 2021, the celebrity makeup artist worked her magic on the Basmati Blues actress. She created a Hollywood glam look including bright red lips, elongated eyebrows, winged eyeliner and smokey eyeshadow. Her locks were styled in glamorous shoulder-length waves.