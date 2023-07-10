Brittany Snow offered a glimpse at her darker look for a cameo in an upcoming Kid Cudi music video — which may not see the light of day.

“Unsolicited story time! My friend @kidcudi says, ‘just go with this. I want you to be in a video for me but if it was 1999 – 2002.’ Then, @makeupbykandirose @mizzlizzybee absolutely kill it, I look like a totally different human person,” Snow, 37, wrote on Monday, July 10, alongside several Instagram snaps of her Y2K-inspired appearance. “Then later Scott says: the video might not come out. Cool, cool. You’re a legend, I don’t understand how music things work & honestly what a slay Scott.”

She concluded “Well, my phat and fly as hell dreams came true for a day. But this is also very good news because I am NOT a video girl and my dancing was 8th grade Next bump and grind at best. You didn’t ask for this story or these pictures but there you go.”

In the social media photos, Snow took inspiration from the early aughts style with black leather pants, a bright pink cropped corset top and long dark brown hair.

The actress previously spent time with Kid Cudi, 39, in September 2022 during a night out with their mutual friend Paul Wesley. “When you have the best guy friends in the world,” she gushed via Instagram. “Thank you my big (taller) brothers. I love u @kidcudi @paulwesley.”

Earlier that month, the X star announced her separation from Tyler Stanaland after two years of marriage.

“After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another,” she captioned an Instagram statement at the time. “We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives. We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”

Snow later hinted that the breakup came as a surprise to her, telling Bustle in May, “In the past year I went through probably the hardest mental health challenge I’ve ever faced. In one day, in a matter of hours, my life turned completely upside down. I was blindsided and everything I thought I knew, held sacred and truly trusted in my life was completely different.”

The Someone Great star, who started dating Stanaland, 33, in 2018, didn’t explicitly state whether she was referring to her divorce.

“A couple days later my grandmother passed away and I think everything I knew about mental health was tested,” she continued. “Thank God for my friends. I don’t know if I would have made it without them. They reminded me who I was and the things I stood for. I used all the tools I knew. All of them.”

Two months later, Us Weekly confirmed that the former couple’s divorce proceedings are coming to an end. In court documents obtained earlier this month, Snow and Stanaland outlined their divorce stipulations, most of which matched their prenuptial agreement.

Snow will retain “all right[s], title[s], and interest[s] in all furniture, furnishings, fixtures, appliances, collectibles, antiques, art, electronics, and other personal property presently in her possession and control.” She will also get to keep her “personal effects, clothing, artwork, watches and jewelry in her possession and control” and maintain ownership of “all money and assets” in the financial accounts in her name.

Stanaland, for his part, will also get to keep items in his possession and the funds in his personal bank accounts. The pair waived their respective claims to spousal support as well.