



Brody Jenner ’s new girl,, just debuted the chicest tattoos — and they could have a hidden message behind them.

The 22-year-old model showed off new two designs on Thursday, September 5 and Friday, September 6, courtesy of celeb-favorite artist Jon Boy. The first one on her back reads “no hard feelings,” which is written in sleek cursive on her left shoulder blade. The second is a sharp type print that says, “hopeless romantic.”

These subtle little phrases could possibly hint at the current situation between her boyfriend and his ex, Kaitlynn Carter, dating Miley Cyrus. After all, there really are no hard feelings between the couples. “Brody’s happy that Kaitlynn’s moved on and found love,” a source exclusively spilled in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

Another source told Us, “Brody and Kaitlynn separated on good terms and are still close friends. Brody is in a great headspace right now and really isn’t bothered by Kaitlynn and Miley’s relationship.”

Canseco isn’t the only one to mark her body in remembrance of this current moment. Cyrus also showed off new tattoos within the past few weeks, all of which seem to have similar underlying meanings.

“My head was feeling scared, but my heart was feeling free,” she got written on her bicep, which she debuted at the 2019 VMAs. These lyrics from the Pixies song “The Thing” was done by Winter Stone (a favorite of celebs like Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas and Lady Gaga).

The “Wrecking Ball” singer also debuted a new tat on Wednesday, August 21, from Dr. Woo that was inspired by the trip Cyrus was on with Carter in Italy. So now the design of the Visconti of Milan coat of arms sits on her upper forearm.

